Lea Michele on ‘Glee’

Lea Michele came under fire in the summer of 2020 for her alleged toxic behavior on the set of Glee, which aired from 2009 to 2015. Heather Morris reflected on what it was like working with Michele in May 2021, revealing why she didn’t speak out earlier. “I remember getting so much shade and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go out and say it?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around,’” Morris said on an episode of the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast. “And it’s true, I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it’s a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but … the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera].”

The Dancing With the Stars alum continued: “It was something that was very hush-hush on set, and now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people. We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. … I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member.”

Rivera, who died in an accidental drowning incident in July 2020 at the age of 33, previously spoke out about Michele’s attitude on set in her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry, claiming she “didn’t like sharing the spotlight.” Michele, for her part, addressed the 2020 allegations in a statement, saying, “I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings. … I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”