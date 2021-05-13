Robert Pattinson

No one has had as much fun trashing Twilight as Pattinson, who, in his defense, had perhaps the most ridiculous role in the series — a century-old vampire who’s content to dine on woodland creatures and repeat high school over and over again for eternity.

“It’s a really weird story,” he told W magazine in 2017. “It’s nuts. And the baby. And I had to give her a cesarean by chewing through a placenta. I don’t know the medical — how it works. But there was definitely chewing through something.”

He also said he never understood what fans found “romantic” about the story’s premise. “It’s not like The Notebook romantic,” he told Variety in 2019. “The Notebook is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but drink her blood or whatever.”