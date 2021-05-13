Taylor Lautner

As Bella’s friend Jacob, Lautner played the third point of the love triangle that dominated the movies, only to end up “imprinting” on her daughter. His main beef with the saga was the fact that he had to take his shirt off so much. “I’m always the only person with my shirt off,” he told E! News in 2012. “It’s not fun.”

He also didn’t love the long wig he had to wear in the first movie. “The wig, it was a very important costar,” he joked to MTV in 2012. “There was hatred between both of us. It did not like me, I did not like it. Not fond memories.”