How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1’ (2011)

The final book in the Twilight book series was Breaking Dawn, and it was a complete storyline. However, it was split into two films. This 2011 film opens with Edward and Bella’s wedding.

Afterward, they travel to a romantic getaway and have their, um, first time. But it’s far from smooth sailing as Edward fears he’ll accidentally hurt his new bride — Bella insists on consummating their marriage while she’s still a human, and eventually, Edward gives in.

Soon after, Bella discovers she’s pregnant. This alarms her new husband, as he believes his human wife will not survive giving birth to a vampiric baby. He wants her to end the pregnancy, but she refuses.

They fly back to Forks, where Bella’s health is dwindling fast. Things take a turn when she realizes her unborn child is craving blood. As a result, she drinks human blood — thanks to a stash from Edward’s adopted father, Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) — and quickly improves.

But the pregnancy has progressed much more rapidly than normal. At first, Edward didn’t want Bella to maintain the pregnancy, but that changes when he realizes he can read the baby’s thoughts.

Jacob and two other werewolves choose to protect Bella and the Cullens after learning his pack feels the baby is a threat. They want to kill the expectant mother, leading to a family division. (Jacob is actually a narrator of the book, so his plotline is especially hefty in the Breaking Dawn films.)

Bella collapses; it’s time for her child to be born, and an emergency c-section is performed. It’s successful, and they welcome the new baby daughter, who is named Renesmee: a combination of Bella’s and Edward’s mothers’ names.

Suddenly, Bella’s heart stops. Jacob performs CPR, and Edward desperately bites her and injects his venom into her heart, trying to turn the new mother into an immortal vampire.

At first, it looks like Bella is gone … and an enraged Jacob is about to kill the baby, blaming her for Bella’s death. But when the two lock eyes, he imprints on her. That imprint means the werewolves can’t kill her, as it would break their most absolute law.

A couple of days later, Bella’s gaunt figure returns to normal, and her eyes open as an immortal vampire.