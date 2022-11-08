How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ (2012)

This 2012 film was the final entry in the Twilight franchise, and it’s where your Twilight film marathon ends if you watch the movies in chronological order. Bella’s father, Charlie, is anxious for updates on his daughter’s condition and has been desperate to get in touch with the Cullens.

The vampire family decides it’s time to leave Forks and avoid Charlie discovering who they truly are. (And who his own daughter now is.) But Jacob isn’t having it and reveals himself to Charlie as a werewolf while only hinting at the “change” Bella has undergone.

Charlie visits the Cullens, and they work to avoid him discovering she’s become a vampire while claiming Renesmee is adopted. He never knew she was pregnant. The baby evolves into a little girl within a few months and they learn Renesmee has the power to reveal her thoughts, memories and emotions onto others via touch.

After a visiting vampire cousin sees Renesmee from afar, she goes to Volturi, believing Bella and Edward’s daughter was turned as a child. This is against the law because these types of vampires can’t be trained or restrained.

Anyone caught with one must be killed.

This means the Cullens now have to gather as many witnesses as possible to prove Renesmee was born a vampire. During the gathering, it’s discovered Bella is able to create a mental shield and extend it to others to protect them from other vampire powers.

The Volturi arrive to deliver justice. The Cullens are able to prove the truth about Renesmee, but the Volturi still want to attack and take the gifted child for themselves.

A violent battle breaks out, where several main characters meet grisly ends. This includes the beheading and death of Aro (Michael Sheen), head of the Volturi. However, it’s revealed to be just a vision from Alice.

Aro, fearful the vision will become real, leads a retreat of his group.

Alice sees into the future, where Bella and Edward are with another couple: Jacob and a fully-grown Renesmee. And they lived happily ever after.