How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ (2010)

This 2010 film is the third entry in the Twilight series. Edward and Bella discuss the implications of her becoming a vampire. (Edward will ultimately only turn her into a vampire if she marries him.)

Meanwhile, Victoria (Bryce Dallas Howard), another villain in the band of vicious vampires from the first movie, is planning to avenge her lover, who was killed by Edward at the end of the first film.

When Jacob and Bella meet, the werewolf confesses his love for her, forcefully kissing her. She defends herself with a punch, which only leads to a sprained hand on her end.

This leads to tensions becoming increasingly heated between Edward and Jacob. But an uneasy truce develops after Alice has a vision of vampires attacking Forks.

They camp in the mountains, but a jealous Jacob leaves when he learns Bella has agreed to marry Edward. She chases after him and begs him to kiss her. He complies, and the two lock lips! It turns out she has feelings for him as well.

Edward learns of the momentary betrayal, but he knows she loves him more than his rival. Edward and Bella work together to kill Victoria, while Jacob is seriously injured on the battlefield.

In the aftermath, Bella informs members of the Volturi the date of her transformation has been set. She also tells a heartbroken Jacob she has chosen Edward.

Dejected with his “tail” between his legs, he agrees to back off.