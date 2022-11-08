How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

‘The Twilight Saga: New Moon’ (2009)

The second film came out in 2009 after the first movie launched a cultural phenomenon.

In this sequel, the Cullens host a special 18th birthday celebration for Bella. But things take a shocking turn when she accidentally gets a paper cut, which is too much for Edward’s brother Jasper (Jackson Rathbone) to bear.

Unable to resist the scent, his self-control crumbles, and he attacks. The rest of the family comes to Bella’s rescue, but it’s enough to convince Edward that his relationship with Bella will keep her in constant danger.

He leaves her in order to protect her, which leads the distraught teenager to drop into a deep depression. She cuts herself off from everyone, stewing in despair. She finally emerges, only to discover thrill-seeking activities give her visions of Edward.

Bella becomes an adrenaline junkie, chasing whatever thrill she can find to see her lost beau. Another series of incidents reveal that vampires aren’t the only supernatural beings prowling Forks: Jacob and his family are werewolves!

Through a series of misunderstandings, Edward believes Bella has died. Despondent, he travels to Italy, asking a powerful coven of vampires known as the Volturi to kill him. But they refuse.

With seemingly nothing left to lose, he decides to change their mind by revealing himself as a vampire during a public festival by allowing himself to sparkle in the sunlight. This is strictly forbidden by vampiric law.

Learning of Edward’s intentions, Bella and Edward’s sister Alice (Ashley Greene) travel to Italy in an attempt to stop him. When all the dust settles, the Volturi make a stunning demand of Bella that will change the course of her existence forever.

She must be turned into a vampire herself.