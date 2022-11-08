How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

‘Twilight’ (2008)

The first Twilight film was released in 2008. It’s here we meet 17-year-old Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart). She’s a teenage girl who relocates from sunny Phoenix, Arizona, to gloomy Forks, Washington, to live with her police chief dad, Charlie (Billy Burke), after her mom gets remarried.

Upon enrolling in the local high school, she meets Edward Cullen (portrayed by future Batman Robert Pattinson). He and his siblings appear rather aloof at first, but Bella finds herself drawn to him.

Over time, a relationship begins to flourish between the two teenagers. But the young Arizona transplant discovers a shocking secret about her new love interest: He’s a vampire. And not really a teenager at all. It turns out he was born in 1901! He remains in a young body because he stopped aging after being bitten in the early 1900s.

The young vampire lives off animal blood, having sworn off attacking humans long ago. But his lust for Bella isn’t just for her beauty, but the achingly sweet scent of her blood — nearly overwhelming in its enticement. Even being around her causes an internal struggle within him.

It turns out these vampires appreciate the gloomy atmosphere of Forks and lack of direct sunlight for a surprising reason: The sun’s rays won’t kill them but instead make the vampires sparkle! In direct light, people would easily be able to pick them out.

Meanwhile, Bella also befriends Jacob Black (played by Taylor Lautner), a Native American teenager who lives on the Quileute Indian Reservation near Forks. And it turns out the Cullens and Quileute are at odds, with the vampire family not allowed on Native Americans’ land.

Things reach peak intensity when another band of vampires discovers Bella. Reports of local animal attacks have actually been these monsters feeding on residents.

It’s up to Edward, his family, and Jacob to protect her from a violent death. A bloody battle ensues, and Bella emerges safely. And totally in love with Edward.