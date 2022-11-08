How to Watch All of the 'Twilight' Movies in Chronological Order

Will There Be a ‘Twilight 5’?

Stephenie Meyer, the author of the book series, wrote a fifth Twilight novel titled Midnight Sun. It was published in 2020 after a long delay due to pages leaking.

It’s not a new sequel but tells the same story as the first book on the big screen, this time from Edward’s point of view.

However, both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have made it clear they are completely finished with the Twilight series and wouldn’t return to the film franchise for a follow-up.