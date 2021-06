Cam Gigandet

Casting directors must see something sort of villainous in Gigandet, who played a bad guy in both franchises. He broke Marissa’s heart — and ultimately killed her when he ran her off the road — in The O.C. season 3 as Volchok. In the first Twilight movie, he portrayed James, the murderous vampire who became obsessed with Bella after stumbling upon the Cullens’ baseball game.