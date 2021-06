Jackson Rathbone

As Jasper, Rathbone was the quietest member of the Cullen family, as well as the one who’d most recently learned to follow a “vegetarian” vampire diet — no humans, just other animals. He appeared in season 3 of The O.C. as the ex-boyfriend of Kaitlyn Cooper (Willa Holland), following her move from boarding school to Newport to find out if she wanted to get back together.