JD Pardo

The Mayans M.C. star had a small role in Breaking Dawn — Part 2 as Nahuel, a South American vampire who came to Forks to aid the Cullens in their standoff with the Volturi. At least he got a name, because on The O.C. he was known only as “Tattooed Surfer,” who was, naturally, an acquaintance of Volchok.