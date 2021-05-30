Nikki Reed

In The Twilight Saga, Reed starred as Rosalie, a stoic vampire who didn’t initially approve of her brother Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) relationship with the human Bella (Kristen Stewart). Her Newport Beach days transpired in season 3 of the show, when she played Sadie, who moved to town after her cousin Johnny (Ryan Donowho) died by falling off a cliff. Sadie briefly dated Ryan (Ben McKenzie), but his past with Marissa (Mischa Barton) and his future college plans just made things too complicated.