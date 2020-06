Ashley Greene

After rising to fame for portraying Alice, Greene starred on the short-lived Pan Am from 2011 to 2012. She went on to play Janine in Wish I Was Here and acted in Staten Island Summer, Shangri-La Suite and Accident Man before portraying Abby Huntsman in 2019’s Bombshell. The Florida native also starred on Rogue from 2016 to 2017. In 2018, the model married director Paul Khoury.