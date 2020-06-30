Elizabeth Reaser

Reaser followed up her role as the matriarch of the Cullen clan with two episodes of Bonnie & Clyde in 2013 and played Pam Bozanich on 2017’s Law & Order True Crime miniseries. The following year, the Michigan native starred on The Haunting of Hill House series and was a recurring character on Easy until 2019. The same year, Reaser played Olivia Winslow on The Handmaid’s Tale. In between her TV appearances, Reaser performed in 2012’s off-Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive, 2014’s The Money Shot and 2016’s The Babylon Line.