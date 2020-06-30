Jackson Rathbone

Rathbone has appeared in both film and TV and pursued a music career since playing Alice’s husband, Jasper Hale, in all five installments of the Twilight saga. He was seen in 2012’s Cowgirls ‘n Angels, City of Dead Men, The Hammer and Until We Meet Again in 2020. In between his movie gigs, Rathbone starred on TV’s Aim High from 2011 to 2013, Finding Carter in 2015 and was in eight episodes of The Last Ship in 2017. In addition to acting, he has created music for years — previously performing in a funk band — and released his first solo single in 2016 and album in 2018. The actor wed Sheila Hafsadi in 2013 and they share three children, son Monroe and daughter Presley, and a boy they welcomed in January 2020.