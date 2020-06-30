Kristen Stewart

After playing Bella Swan, Stewart went on to star in films including Snow White and the Huntsman and its sequel, Still Alice, Café Society and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels. In June 2020, she was announced as the lead in Spencer, where she’ll play the late Princess Diana. Us broke the news of Stewart’s fling with Rupert Sanders in 2012 which led to her split with Twilight costar Pattinson. Stewart has since dated Alicia Cargile and Stella Maxwell before she began seeing Dylan Meyer in August 2019.