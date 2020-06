Mackenzie Foy

Foy wasn’t a part of the Cullen family until the two Breaking Dawn films, where she played Edward and Bella’s daughter, but she’s been very visible in the entertainment industry since. In 2013, she starred in The Conjuring and Wish You Well. A year later she appeared in Interstellar. The actress later voiced Violet in The Boxcar Children and Sally in The Cookie Mobster. In 2018, she played the lead Clara in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.