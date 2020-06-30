Nikki Reed

The California native’s role as Emmett’s wife, Rosalie, was followed by a series of film roles, including Empire State, Pawn and Enter the Dangerous Mind. Since then, Reed has been seen in even more movies and television shows, portraying Betsy Ross on Sleepy Hollow from 2015 to 2016 and a role on V-Wars in 2019. Outside of acting, Reed founded BaYou With Love, a lifestyle brand focused on sustainable, ethical fashion and production. After nearly three years of marriage, Reed split from husband Paul McDonald in 2014. The actress married Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder in April 2015 and two years later they welcomed daughter Bodhi.