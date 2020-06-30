Peter Facinelli

Following his stint as Carlisle, Facinelli returned to television with a recurring role on Glee in 2013. He also played Dr. Fitch Cooper on Nurse Jackie from 2009 to 2015. After wrapping the show, the New York native starred on American Odyssey in 2015 and Supergirl from 2015 to 2016. A year later, Facinelli took on the role of Michael Plank on S.W.A.T. He later appeared in movies such as Running With the Devil and Countdown. Facinelli was married to Jennie Garth from 2001 to 2013. They share three daughters, Luca, Lola and Fiona. Us confirmed in January 2020 that the actor proposed to his girlfriend, Lily Anne Harrison, while on vacation in Mexico.