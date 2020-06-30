Robert Pattinson

The British actor has had continued success in films after rising to fame as Edward Cullen in 2008. He appeared in films including The Lost City of Z, Damsel, High Life, The King and was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2021’s The Batman. After four years of dating, Pattinson and costar Stewart split following her affair with her Snow White director, Rupert Sanders, in July 2012. The two briefly rekindled their romance but ended things for good in 2013. The Water for Elephants star moved on with FKA Twigs in 2014. The two got engaged in April 2015 but called it quits in 2017. He has most recently been linked to Suki Waterhouse.