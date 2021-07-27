‘Bachelorette’ Audition Process

Cameron admitted that he made a “ridiculous profile” that included “douchiest picture” of himself he could find — “this shot of me posing by the water on the beach, with my shirt lifted up over my abs like a crop top” — when applying for The Bachelorette. After surprising himself by making it past the first round of interviews, he was flown to Los Angeles to meet with producers and casting. Cameron explained that he thought he blew his chances after he bought weed and broke the midnight curfew set by casting because he was so stoned, but he ultimately scored a role on the show. After getting the call, Cameron watched Underwood’s season but was “careful not to watch any of the episodes that featured a lot of Hannah” because he didn’t want to pre-judge her.

Cameron’s dad, meanwhile, was all in on Brown, telling his son that they were meant to be. While the general contractor’s dad was going through a health scare at the time, he insisted his son pursue the show.

”I was sick at the time, and he didn’t want to leave. I said, ‘Son! This is Miss Alabama!’ He would be a fool not to go and meet Hannah,” Cameron’s dad wrote in the book. “With that Southern accent? She can tell you to take the garbage out and it sounds good! I told him, ‘If you don’t go, I’m gonna go!’ …. When he came back for his hometown visit, that fool was ate up in love! I know my kid, and I’d never seen him like that.”