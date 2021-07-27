Dating Post-‘Bachelorette’

While Cameron is currently linked to model Camila Kendra, he wrote about how difficult it was to date while navigating his post-Bachelorette fame.

“Every time I’m seen with someone who isn’t Hannah, I get a slew of comments about it. ‘Hannah’s all natural!’ is a big one. And that’s true! Hannah is a naturally pretty girl. She’s awesome. But every girl I date doesn’t deserve to be stacked up against Hannah,” Cameron, who noted he loves “all bodies,” wrote. “I would never do that, and I hope that our culture learns to stop the judgment, too.”

Cameron added that he can’t please everyone or their expectations. “People complain that I’m not still doing construction. People complain that I’m not dating Hannah Brown. (Even though Hannah didn’t pick me!) And there’s nothing I can do about that,” he wrote.