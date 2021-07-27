His Connection With Hannah

Cameron wrote that Brown learned more about him in weeks than his ex-girlfriend learned in one year. In addition to referring to the series as “extreme speed dating,” he explained that he was “locked in” when he spent time with her. “When we were together, I did two things: I gave her my full attention, and I let her see who I really was. In this accelerated environment, opening up came more naturally to me. When you’re on a date with someone you really want to get to know, that’s the only way to be,” he wrote. “Hannah told me, ‘You always find a way to make a moment happen between just the two of us, even with all these people around.’”