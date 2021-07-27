His Proposal

Cameron finished as the runner-up on Brown’s season 15 and was prepared to propose to her during the finale — until she stopped him because she had stronger feelings for Wyatt. In You Deserve Better, Cameron revealed what he planned to say to her.

“Hannah Brown — from the moment we met, you’ve captivated my soul. You started this journey saying you’re not looking for perfect, you’re looking for real. And I can say with all honesty, our relationship has been the most real thing I’ve ever had in my life. I always had an idea about the man I wanted to be and I knew I’d get there. I just didn’t know how. Then I met you,” he wrote in part. “Hannah, I know our love was slow to start, but it’s a light that will burn forever. I know you had a label on me from the beginning, but these are the only labels I want: husband, best friend, lover, protector, father to our children.”

He concluded, “I’m so madly in love with you. I want to support you in your dreams and make you happy for the rest of your life. I’ve given all of myself to you— will you give all of yourself to me? I know we always say, ‘Let’s have a day,’ … but let’s turn this day into a life. Hannah Brown, will you marry me?”