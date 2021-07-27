The Fantasy Suites

Bachelor Nation will remember Brown telling Cameron that she didn’t want to have sex during the overnight dates, a promise he made sure they kept despite things “getting steamy” in the fantasy suite. He noted that the pair had “super hot chemistry” and needed to explore the other parts of their relationship during their time away from the camera. “The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, ‘Holy s—t, this could be it for me,’” he wrote. “I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was coming to an end.”