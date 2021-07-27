The Infamous Hannah Reunion

Brown asked Cameron out for a drink during the live After the Final Rose taping (following her split from Wyatt) in July 2019. Days later, he was spotted leaving her house.

“Hannah and I made plans to see each other, but I didn’t totally comprehend how major the reaction to that would be,” he wrote. “We saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Cameron, who noted he needed time figure out what was “right for him,” regrets being seen with another girl days after their brief reunion.

“But I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position,” he wrote, seemingly referring to Gigi Hadid. “But that’s one thing I feel very, very sorry for. If I could go back and do it all again, I would handle it differently. My communication should have been better.”