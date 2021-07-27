Tyler’s Pre-Show Dating History

Cameron reflected on his pre-Bachelorette romances, revealing he lost his virginity to his first girlfriend, Emily, during their freshman year of high school. After he was betrayed by his second girlfriend, Kelsey, who cheated on him on his birthday, he swore off relationships.

“The bigger problem was that once I found out what sex was — once I discovered for myself that it was fun — I wanted to do it all the time. Hooking up was a huge thing at my high school,” he wrote. “Without parents teaching us something different, we didn’t know better; we saw these things modeled on TV or in movies, and we thought that was just what you did. For a long time, I thought that was what being a boy was all about.”

Cameron — who admitted he was “blacklisted from certain sororities” for hooking up with too many girls — didn’t date seriously again until after his stint at Wake Forest University when he returned home to Florida to attend Florida Atlantic University and met ex Mariah, his most serious relationship leading up to The Bachelorette. The twosome split after Cameron broke her trust when he received nude photos from another woman and failed to delete the messages or block the sender. He maintained that he never cheated on Mariah — or any of his exes.