What He Would Do Differently on ‘The Bachelorette’

Cameron, who admitted that he blacked out when he met Brown on night one despite practicing his opening for days in the hotel room pre-show, wrote that if he could do The Bachelorette again, he wouldn’t “wait for the producers to give me approval” to talk to the former pageant queen. “I would just barge into the room and say, ‘We gotta talk.’ If Hannah was upset, I would find a way to go make it better,” he explained. “I’ve learned that sometimes the only way to make something happen is to do it yourself. If you feel something, if you believe it in your gut, just go do it.”

The former athlete added that filming the ABC series taught him a lot about confidence. “I was intimidated by the other men at first, but the more time I spent with everyone, the more I realized that I could blow these dudes away, having learned so much and grown so much in recent years,” he wrote.