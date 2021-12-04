America’s Next Top Model

Banks hosted the competition — which she also created and executive produced — for 22 cycles before handing over the reins to Rita Ora in 2016. However, she returned to the position for cycle 24 in 2018.

In May 2020, the Modelland author responded to backlash surrounding some of the show’s controversial moments. “Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she tweeted. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”