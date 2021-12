FABLife

Banks cohosted FABLife, which she created, alongside Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee, Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley. The show ran from September 2015 to June 2016, though the California native announced in November 2015 that she was leaving her role as cohost to focus on her beauty brand.

She assured fans the show would go on without her, but it was subsequently canceled after one season.