The Tyra Banks Show

Banks helmed her talk show from 2005 to 2011. The Tyra Banks Show won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Informative during its run.

The series also served as the setting for her infamous February 2007 speech about body image after she was criticized for her weight: “I have something to say to all of you that have something nasty to say about me or other women who are built like me … women whose names you know, women whose names you don’t, women who’ve been picked on, women whose husbands put them down, women at work or girls in school — I have one thing to say to you: Kiss my fat ass.”