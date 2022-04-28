The Source Material

Krakauer, whose other books include Into the Wild and Into Thin Air, originally meant for the book to be an exploration of faith, but after speaking to Dan Lafferty (played by Russell in the series), he decided to juxtapose the story of Brenda’s murder with the history of the Church of Latter-day Saints. The book delves into the early days of the Mormon church, including Joseph Smith’s founding of the religion and Brigham Young’s journey to Utah with his followers. For the contemporary portions, Krakauer spoke to members of the Lafferty family and other fundamentalist Mormons.