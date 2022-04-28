What’s It About?

Garfield’s character, Jeb, is fictional, but the case he’s investigating is real. In July 1984, Allen Lafferty came home in American Fork, Utah, to find his wife, Brenda, and their daughter, Erica, dead. He quickly realized that his spouse had struggled against her attackers. Authorities initially thought Allen was a suspect, but he had been working on a construction site 80 miles away. He believed that his brothers Dan and Ron were involved, and a manhunt began. (In real life, both Dan and Ron were convicted of murder in 1985.)

“I’ve seen a lot of death in my career,” Terry Fox, who was a detective at the time, told Salt Lake City’s KSLTV in 2019. “This one was different in the case, that it was religiously motivated. You can use the word brutal, horrific. And I just don’t throw those out lightly because this was a really, really brutal murder. It was different from a lot of crime scenes in a lot of ways.”