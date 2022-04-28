Who Else Is Involved?

Black’s cowriters include Gina Welch and Emer Gillespie. David Mackenzie, who directed Hell or High Water and Outlaw King, helmed the first two episodes, while Black, Isabel Sandoval and Courtney Hunt directed the other four installments. Ron Howard, who was originally attached to direct the project when it was in development as a feature film, is an executive producer alongside Grazer.

“I am grateful we didn’t succeed in making it as a movie,” Howard told IndieWire in April. “I think we always would’ve felt we’d compromised what we loved about the book.”