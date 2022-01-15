Barry Watson

Watson had viewers swooning as Matt Camden on 7th Heaven. He portrayed the oldest son of Eric (Stephen Collins) and Annie Camden (Catherine Hicks) for 10 seasons from 1996 to 2006. The Michigan native then starred on What About Brian, Samantha Who?, Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie and Date My Dad. Watson’s film gigs include Kiss at Pine Lake, A Dog’s Way Home and Highway to Heaven. He also has writing and director credits, including writing an episode of 7th Heaven in 2002.

The Sorority Boys actor was married to Laura Payne-Gabriel from 1997 to 2002. He moved on with Tracy Hutson, whom he wed in 2006. The pair, who split in 2011, share sons Oliver and Felix. Watson married for a third time in 2015, saying “I do” to Natasha Gregson Wagner. The couple share daughter Clover.