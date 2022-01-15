Brendan Fehr

Fehr was one of the many dreamy men on Roswell. He played Michael Guerin from 1999 to 2002. The actor has since starred in Sugar, The Other Side of the Tracks, X-Men: First Class, Guardians of the Galaxy, Brotherhood and The Commando. The Canada native has also had success on TV, starring on CSI: Miami, Bones, Wynonna Earp and The Night Shift. Fehr made his directorial debut with 2017’s The Ugly Christmas Sweater.

The former model was briefly engaged to Roswell costar and love interest, Majandra Delfino, but the pair split in 2003. He married Jennifer Rowley in 2006. The couple share three daughters: James, Ellison and Ondine.