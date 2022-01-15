Brian Krause

Krause portrayed Piper Halliwell’s (Holly Marie Combs) husband, Leo Wyatt, on Charmed from 1998 to 2006. The whitelighter was the longest-lasting love interest for any of the Charmed sisters on the series. The actor, who is also a writer, director and producer, has since been seen in Nowhere to Hide, Rain from Stars, The Demonologist, Trauma Therapy, Secrets in the Water and Uploaded. He played Robert on Cypher in 2021.

The California native was married to Beth Bruce from 1996 to 2000. They share one son, Jamen, born in 1996.