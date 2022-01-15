Chad Michael Murray

Murray portrayed high school basketball player Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2009. He returned for one episode in 2012 following his initial exit. The actor, who appeared on The WB’s Gilmore Girls as Tristan Dugray and Dawson’s Creek as Charlie Todd, was a fixture on the network for years. He later starred on Chosen, Texas Rising, Agent Carter, Sun Records, Star and Riverdale. The New York native’s film hits include Write Before Christmas, Survive the Night, Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman and Angel Falls Christmas. He has also worked as producer.

The Cinderella Story star was briefly married to OTH costar Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006. He wed his Chosen costar Sarah Roemer in 2015. They share two children, a son and a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017, respectively.