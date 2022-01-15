Chris Pratt

Pratt’s first TV role was playing Amy’s handsome big brother, Bright Abbott, on Everwood from 2002 to 2006. He then had a recurring role as Ché on The O.C. before starring on Parks and Recreation as Andy Dwyer from 2009 to 2015. The Minnesota native’s movie roles include Bride Wars, Moneyball, The Five-Year Engagement, Her, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, Onward and The Tomorrow War. He has also voiced Emmet Brickowski in the Lego Movie franchise, played Peter Quill/Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and portrayed Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise.

The Terminal List star was married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They share son Jack, who was born in August 2012. Pratt wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla, in August 2020. Us confirmed in December 2021 that the couple are expecting their second baby together.