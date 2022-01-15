Gregory Smith

Smith made his acting debut in the ‘90s, but it wasn’t until he began playing Ephram Brown on The WB’s Everwood in 2002 that he became a major hit with viewers. He played Dr. Andrew “Andy” Brown’s (Treat Williams) eldest child, who fell for Amy Abbott (Emily VanCamp) after moving to Colorado for four seasons. The Canada native has since starred in Conception, Dream House and episodes of Working the Engels. He portrayed Officer Dov Epstein on Rookie Blue from 2010 to 2015. Smith stepped behind the camera shortly after the series ended working as a director on Saving Hope, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and God Friended Me. He has been a supervising producer on Superman and Lois since 2021.

Smith married actress Taylor McKay in 2018. Their first child, son Harry, was born in January 2021.