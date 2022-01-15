Ian Somerhalder

Somerhalder portrayed Rawley Summer Academy student Hamilton Fleming on the short-lived show Young Americans in 2000. The Louisiana native later played Adam Knight on The WB’s Smallville before landing the role of Boone Carlyle on Lost in 2004. He later returned to the WB family on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries in 2009. He played vampire Damon Salvatore on the series until 2017. The producer and director went on to play Luther Swann on V-Wars in 2019.

The actor teamed up with TVD costar Paul Wesley in 2021 to create Brothers’ Bond bourbon. Somerhalder is married to Nikki Reed, with whom he shares daughter Bodhi.