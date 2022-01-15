James Van Der Beek

The Connecticut native portrayed Dawson’s Creek’s lead character, Dawson Leery, from 1998 to 2003. Van Der Beek went on to star on Mercy, Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, Friends With Better Lives, CSI: Cyber, What Would Diplo Do? (which he also wrote and produced) and Pose. He’s been playing Boris on Vampirina since 2017. Van Der Beek competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2019, coming in fifth place.

The Varsity Blues star was married to Heather McComb from 2003 to 2009. He moved on with Kimberley Van Der Beek, whom he wed in 2010. The pair welcomed five children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia and Gwendolyn, between 2010 and 2018. The couple secretly welcomed their sixth child, son Jeremiah, in November 2021.