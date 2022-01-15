Jared Padalecki

Padalecki broke into Hollywood as Rory Gilmore’s (Bledel) first love, Dean Forester, on Gilmore Girls. He continued his success — and dreamboat status — with the network by playing Sam Winchester on Supernatural from 2005 to 2020. The Texas native appeared in House of Wax, Cry Wolf and Friday the 13th while filming the hit series. He has been playing Cordell Walker on Walker since 2021. He also serves as an executive producer on the project. Padalecki opened the ‘90s-themed bar Stereotype in Austin, Texas, in 2018.

The People’s Choice Award winner has been married to actress Genevieve Cortese since 2010. The couple, who reside in Texas, share three children, sons Thomas and Austin and daughter Odette.