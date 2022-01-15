Jason Behr

Behr had a recurring role on The WB’s Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 1999 before landing the role of Max Evans on Roswell, which ran from 1999 to 2002. He has since starred on Breakout Kings and Supergirl. He returned to the Roswell universe in 2020 as Tripp Manes on Roswell, New Mexico. Film wise, Behr has appeared in Shooting Livien, Dragon Wars: D-War and Senseless.

The Minnesota native married KaDee Strickland in 2006. They welcomed their first child, son Atticus, in October 2020.