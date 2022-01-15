Jesse McCartney

McCartney portrayed Bradin Westerly, the oldest of three children who moved in with their aunt after their parents died, on Summerland. The actor’s TV career took off after the leading role and he later appeared on Greek, Army Wives, Young & Hungry and Young Justice as well as voiced Theordore in the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies. The New York native competed on The Masked Singer in 2020. Musically, McCartney has released five studio albums, including 2021’s New Stage.

Us confirmed in September 2019 that McCartney got engaged to actress Katie Peterson after dating for seven years. They tied the knot in October 2021.