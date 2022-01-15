Joey and Matthew Lawrence

The two oldest Lawrence brothers starred alongside their younger sibling, Andrew Lawrence, on Brotherly Love from 1995 to 1997. While Andrew grew up to be a heartthrob, when he was on the show, he was just a kid. Joey, who played Joe Roman, and Matthew, who played Matt Roman, however, were major eye candy on the network.

Joey has since starred on American Dreams, Run of the House, Half & Half, Melissa & Joey and Hawaii Five-0. His film hits include Hitched for the Holidays, Roe v. Wade, The Office Mix-Up, Mistletoe Mixup and Pardoned by Grace. He is also a producer and director. Joey was married to Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005. He wed Chandie Yawn-Nelson in 2005 but filed for divorce in 2020. The estranged couple share two children, daughters Charleston and Liberty. Us exclusively confirmed in August 2021 that the actor was engaged to actress Samantha Cope.

Matthew, for his part, went on to play Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000. He later appeared in The Hot Chick, The Dog Who Saved Easter, Desperate Waters, Better Than Love and Mistletoe Mixup. He made his producer debut with 2021’s A Deadly Deed. The Mrs. Doubtfire actor married Cheryl Burke in 2019.