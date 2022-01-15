Joshua Jackson

The Mighty Ducks star propelled to super stardom as Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek. The WB series ran from 1998 to 2003, but fans are still talking about whether Pacey should’ve ended up with Joey (Holmes) or if Dawson (James Van Der Beek) was her perfect mate. During the show’s run, he also appeared in Cruel Intentions, The Skulls and Lone Star State of Mind. The Canada native has since starred on Fringe, The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere and Dr. Death. Jackson made his stage debut in 2016’s Smart People and later appeared in A Life in the Theatre and Children of a Lesser God.

The actor dated Diane Kruger for 10 years from 2006 to 2016. He began dating Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018. Us confirmed in December 2019 that the pair secretly tied the knot earlier that year. They welcomed their first child, daughter Janie, in April 2020.