Matt Czuchry

Some WB fans might remember that Czuchry had a recurring role on the short-lived show Young Americans in 2000 before joining the cast of Gilmore Girls in 2004. He played Rory’s college boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger, until the 2007 series end and later reprised the role on the Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The New Hampshire native has continued to make a splash on TV, appearing on Friday Night Lights before portraying Cary Agos on The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016. He has been playing Conrad Hawkins on The Resident since 2018. He also serves as an executive producer on the project.