Nate Richert

The actor played Sabrina Spellman’s (Melissa Joan Hart) boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, on Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003. He then starred in The Sure Hand of God, Game Box 1.0 and the short film H-e-n-r-y before walking away from Hollywood in 2006. Richert, who returned to acting in 2020 on an episode of Home Work, is currently a singer-songwriter. He released his debut album, Halogen Moon, in 2012.

The Minnesota native married Malorie Felt in 2019.